New Delhi: In yet another case of racial discrimination against people from the northeast living in the national capital, a woman from Manipur was allegedly spat at and called ‘corona’ by a man in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area last night.

Notably, in the wake of spread of the coronavirus pandemic, several similar incidents have been reported from various parts of the country.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday night when the 25-year-old woman was on her way home in Vijaynagar, after buying grocery from the local market. While passing through a dark stretch, she was approached by a middle-aged man who passed lewd comments at her and, after she objected, spat on her and called her ‘corona’ before fleeing from the spot in his two-wheeler.

In her complaint to the police, she has stated that the man appeared to be in his early 50s. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR under Section 509 of the IPC has been registered and the police is scanning CCTV footage from the area to ascertain his identity.

Delhi Police has registered a case under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code against a man who allegedly spat on a woman belonging to Manipur and called her "Corona" in Vijay Nagar area of north Delhi last night. pic.twitter.com/lBk88QGr8U — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, too, took to Twitter to condemn the incident, stating that he was ‘shocked’ by the incident and called on the police to find the accused, arrest and take strict action against him.

Am shocked to read this. Delhi Police must find the culprit and take strict action. We need to be united as a nation, especially in our fight against Covid-19 https://t.co/roMOMq2jNf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2020

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.