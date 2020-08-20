New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 in the state, Meghalaya has decided to shut all entry points for one week every month in the next three months, starting from September, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Thursday. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown News: No Gathering Except Weddings, Funerals Till Aug 31; Weekend Shutdown Extended From Tomorrow

There has been a recent spurt of coronavirus infections in the state capital of Shillong, raising fears that it might be heading towards ‘community spread’ of the viral disease. Also Read - This School in Uttar Pradesh Was Open Despite Government Orders on Educational Institutes

Health authorities in Meghalaya reported at least 96 persons, whose samples were randomly collected, tested positive in the span of three days. Also Read - School Reopening News: How Meghalaya Has Prepared Protocols to Reopen Schools From Sept

Moreover, 78 people, including 35 BSF personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 as per last evening’s bulletin in Meghalaya, taking the state’s tally to 1,535.

“It appears we are going into community spread in Shillong. So as we are doing contact tracing. A definite statement will be issued as and when we complete the contract tracing,” said state Health Services director Aman War.

East Khasi Hills district has the highest number of active cases at 470, followed by West Garo Hills at 207 and Ri Bhoi at 95. East Garo Hills district is coronavirus-free at the moment, he said.

Meghalaya government had already closed entry points to the state at Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Haldiagunj between July 23 and July 30 to unburden health and frontline workers.

The state has also been planning COVID-19 testing with antigen kits at random across the state.