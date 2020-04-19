New Delhi: Hours after facing criticism from e-commerce firms, the Union Home Ministry on Sunday issued a clarification, saying the decision to allow non-essential goods through e-commerce was withdrawn after it was felt that the list of goods was extensive and may impact the curbs imposed to fight COVID-19. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: Ban on Supply of Non-Essentials by E-Commerce Firms to Stay, Rules MHA

Addressing a press conference, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the decision was taken after underlining that the lockdown situation was extremely dynamic.

"As you realise, some restrictions are necessary in our campaign against coronavirus. When the list of non-essential goods and overall situation was reviewed, it was felt that the list was pretty extensive. If we permit all goods, it may impact lockdown. Accordingly, the decision was reviewed," she said in the press conference.

Talking about the extension of the lockdown beyond May 3, she said the Home Ministry will issue appropriate guidelines at the right time for stranded students and labourers.

The development comes as Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued earlier in the day an order excluding the non-essential items from sale by the e-commerce companies from the consolidated revised guidelines, which listed the exemption given to the services and people from the purview of the lockdown.

She said Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation with the officer where he stated that extra care must be taken in areas not coming under clusters, hotspots and containment zones where some activities will be allowed.

The health Ministry on Sunday said that the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 507 and the number of cases to 15,712 in the country.