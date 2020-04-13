New Delhi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions Union Ministers and top officials returned to their offices on Monday morning, with an aim of boosting the economy. To combat the spread of COVID-19, the government, last month had issued work from home protocols. Also Read - Limping Back to Normalcy? Ministers, Top Officials Back in Offices From Today Amid Reports of Lockdown Extension

Minister of State for Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda were some of the early office-goers today. They were screened with temperature guns before their arrival. Besides, their vehicles were also sanitised at the gate. Also Read - Chidambaram Blames Centre, Says Country Heading Towards ‘Limping Economy’

#WATCH Union Minister Prakash Javadekar seen holding a meeting with officials of Information and Broadcasting Ministry, at Shastri Bhawan, Delhi pic.twitter.com/QYAClWinjT — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

“Only senior officials and the minimum required staff will be coming to the office today onwards. We’ll follow all guidelines regarding COVID-19,”news agency ANI quoted Rijiji as saying.

Officials had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked ministers to start working from office from, in a bid to instil confidence among the people that the government establishments are limping back to normalcy.

On the other hand, speculations are rife that government may extend the ongoing lockdown till the end of this month. After a virtual meeting with at least 13 Chief Ministers on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had indicated that the nationwide lockdown will be extended.

Modifying his earlier remarks, ‘jaan hai to jahan hai’, PM Modi, while discussing if the ongoing lockdown should be extended, had said,”While announcing the lockdown, I had said ‘jaan hai to jahan hai’… Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, ‘Jaan bhi, jahan bhi’, for India’s bright, prosperous and healthy future”.

Speaking to a news portal, one of the Union Ministers, on the condition of anonymity informed that PM Modi has called a meeting of stakeholders at the central level on April, 14, when the current spell of the lockdown, billed as the world’s largest shutdown ends.

“…the announcement may come afterwards…it looks like we may have an extension of the lockdown since that’s what a majority of the states also want,” the minister stated.