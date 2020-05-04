New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended and addressed via video conferencing, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit called to discuss the COVID-19 crisis, calling the pandemic ‘humanity’s most serious crisis in many decades.’ Also Read - In a First, PM Modi to Participate in NAM Virtual Summit on Coronavirus Today

Today's NAM summit, notably, was called for and chaired by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who is current chairperson of the NAM. The summit was officially called 'We Stand Together Against COVID-19.'

Addressing the summit, the Prime Minister said, "Today, humanity faces its most serious crisis in many decades. At this time, NAM can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world's moral voice. To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive."

Talking about how ‘during this crisis we have shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people’s movement,’ he said that Indian civilisation sees whole world as one family, adding that ‘as we’re caring for our own citizens, we’re also extending help to other countries.

On hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol, PM Modi said, “Despite our own needs, we have ensured medical supplies to our 123 partner countries including 59 members of the NAM. We are active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines.”

Taking a swipe at Pakistan without naming it, he remarked that even as the world fights coronavirus, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries.”

Prime Minister Modi added that to counter COVID-19, India has promoted coordination in its immediate neighbourhood and is organising online training to share its medical expertise with many other countries.

“COVID-19 has shown us the limitation of existing international system. In the post COVID-19 world, we need a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity. We need international institutions that are more representative of today’s world,” he concluded his address.

This was, notably, PM Modi’s first participation at an NAM summit as he had skipped the same in both 2016 (Venezuela) and 2019 (Azerbaijan), thus becoming the first Indian PM to give the summit a miss.