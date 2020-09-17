MUMBAI: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, prohibitory orders restricting movement and gathering of people have been extended in Mumbai till September 30, PTI quoted a police official as saying on Thursday. Also Read - 'Priceless': Senior Citizen Gifts Rice Grown In His Field to Doctors After Recovering From Covid-19

The restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been in place in the city since the beginning of the lockdown.

They were extended as per the guidelines regarding easing of lockdown issued by the Maharashtra government on August 31, and no new restrictions have been imposed, the official told PTI.

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray also took to Twitter urging people not to panic over the order. “The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August. No new restrictions have been imposed by Mumbai Police. Please share and don’t panic,” the young leader tweeted.

NO need to PANIC The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August.

No new restrictions have been imposed by @MumbaiPolice . Please share and don’t panic. #Section144 #Mumbai — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 17, 2020

Exactly six months after Maharashtra had its first coronavirus death on March 17 – of a 64-year-old man who succumbed at Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital, the state has seen its death toll go up massively to 30,883, officials said on Thursday.

This comes to a rough average of 172 deaths per day (till September 16), according to the data.

Though COVID-19 was effectively controlled in the biggest worry spot of Mumbai’s Dharavi — Asia’s biggest slum, the disease has spread beyond the state capital and into rural and mofussil areas of the state.

In the country’s commercial capital, the fatalities stand at 8,280 or an average of around 46 Covid deaths daily in this period.