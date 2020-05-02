Live Updates

  • 7:40 AM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: 22 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Agra, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 501

  • 7:34 AM IST
    COVID-19 LIVE: An eight-year-old boy, admitted to the Institute of Child Health (ICH) in Kolkata with respiratory distress, and a nurse at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 10 more nurses at the hospital’s neo-natal unit and a ward boy are currently down with fever, reports said.
  • 7:09 AM IST
    COVID-19 LIVE: An 18-year-old girl suspected of suffering from Covid-19 died in a hospital in J&K’s Baramulla district after which the authorities ordered her burial as per the Covid protocol.
    COVID-19 LIVE: COVID19 deaths in the United States of America (USA) climbed by 1,883 in the past 24 hours, as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

    COVID-19 LIVE: Around 271 United Kingdom (UK) nationals left for their country in a special British Airways flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar, amid lockdown.

New Delhi: Even as the Centre decided to extend the lockdown by two more weeks, India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases witnessing new high every single day. Yesterday, the country recorded the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with almost 2,000 new cases–1,993 to be specific being registered across states. At present, India’s count has climbed to 35, 365, while the death toll inched closer to 1,200 mark. Also Read - US Allows Emergency Use of Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients | Key Things About Experimental Drug

Earlier on Friday, after a comprehensive review, the government decided to extend the curbs for a “further period of two weeks beyond May 4”. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, May 2: Salman Khan Puts Money in Bank Accounts of Vertically-Challenged Wage Workers: "Nobody Else Cares, Bhai Stood by us'

Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), orange, and green zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxation in the districts falling in the green and orange zones. “No other activity is permitted within the Containment Zones.” Also Read - Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh: These Nine Districts Fall Under 'Red Zone' - Complete List Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 declared a 21-day countrywide lockdown for the first time to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The restriction was extended on April 14 for another 19 day till May 3.