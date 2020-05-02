











New Delhi: Even as the Centre decided to extend the lockdown by two more weeks, India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases witnessing new high every single day. Yesterday, the country recorded the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with almost 2,000 new cases–1,993 to be specific being registered across states. At present, India’s count has climbed to 35, 365, while the death toll inched closer to 1,200 mark. Also Read - US Allows Emergency Use of Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients | Key Things About Experimental Drug

Earlier on Friday, after a comprehensive review, the government decided to extend the curbs for a “further period of two weeks beyond May 4”. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, May 2: Salman Khan Puts Money in Bank Accounts of Vertically-Challenged Wage Workers: "Nobody Else Cares, Bhai Stood by us'

Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), orange, and green zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxation in the districts falling in the green and orange zones. “No other activity is permitted within the Containment Zones.” Also Read - Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh: These Nine Districts Fall Under 'Red Zone' - Complete List Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 declared a 21-day countrywide lockdown for the first time to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The restriction was extended on April 14 for another 19 day till May 3.