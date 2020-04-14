New Delhi: Addressing the nation on the issue of unceasing coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 in a bid the curb the spread of the deadly virus. Also Read - Babar Azam Can do Better Than Virat Kohli But Needs Conducive Atmosphere: Ramiz Raja

The Prime Minister also said that for the next one week, till April 20, stringent measures will be taken for close monitoring to ensure that citizens follow all preventive norms including social distancing measures thoroughly. Also Read - SpiceJet Prepares Blueprint: Here's How Air Travel Will Look if Flight Ops Resume Amid Lockdown

“We must ensure that new hotspots do not spring up. Hotspots will see enhanced lockdown measures. For this, the nation will face stricter lockdown measures till April 20,” the Prime Minister said. Also Read - Ganga in Rishikesh Becomes Fit For Drinking And Shines Like Diamond in Haridwar, Netizens Share Stunning Pictures