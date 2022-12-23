Covid-19 Negative Report Likely To Be Mandatory For International Travellers Arriving In India

New Delhi: A COVID-19 negative report might be mandatory for international travellers arriving from countries with high numbers of positive cases in India, said union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday. The new ruling is likely to come into effect from next week. This is in the wake of a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in many countries such China, Japan, South Korea, the US, France, Greece and Italy.

On Thursday, the Centre issued new travel guidelines for international travellers at the airport, which include random Covid-19 tests for a certain number of passengers in a particular flight.

On Friday, the ministry said that airlines are required to bring 2 per cent of their International passengers to the testing facility at the airport. “The airport operators would create necessary infrastructure to facilitate random testing of international arriving passengers at their respective airports,” .

After the random testing, the passenger has to furnish the correct contact and address details to the Airport Health Officers (APHOs) airport authorities.

“The cost of testing shall be reimbursed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on submission of duly certified bills to APHOs,” it said.

Airlines concerned will identify such travellers on each flight, preferably from different countries. Such travellers can leave the airport after giving the samples.