Dehradun: In the latest curb to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the New Year celebration in Uttarakhand, the Dehradun administration on Wednesday made COVID-19 negative report mandatory for entry in the district. According to the administration's latest advisory, the COVID-19 negative report should not be older than 72 hours from the time of entry in Dehradun.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttarakhand government had impose a night curfew across the state in view of the threat posed by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19. The night curfew will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am, each day, till further orders

However, the government has exempted essential services like health, movement of vehicles carrying health personnel, ambulances, postal services from the ambit of the curfew. Production, transportation and distribution of petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG will also be exempt from the curbs.

Private vehicles too will have the permission to commute for emergencies during the curfew with strict adherence to Covid SOPs and safety protocols.