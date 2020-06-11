New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the authorities at Delhi’s Jama Masjid on Thursday decided not to hold congregational prayers at the grand-old mosque from tonight till June 30. Also Read - Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Centre Says India Not in Community Transmission Phase, Recovery Rate is 49.21%

Issuing a statement, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, said that the decision was taken after taking public opinion and consulting scholars.

"After taking public opinion and consulting scholars, it has been decided that from Maghreb (sunset) today till 30th June, no congregational prayers will be performed at Jama Masjid," Syed Ahmed Bukhari said.

After taking public opinion and consulting scholars, it has been decided that from Maghreb (sunset) today till 30th June, no congregational prayers will be performed at Jama Masjid: Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/VRfeLIgvJ0 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

Keeping in view the deteriorating situation in Delhi due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bukhari on Wednesday had also hinted at closing the mosque. The development comes after the Shahi Imam’s secretary Amanullah died due to the novel coronavirus at the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday night.

The national capital on Tuesday had recorded 1,366 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 31,309, while the death toll mounted to 905.

The Shahi Imam said the opinion of the people has been sought on closing the historic mosque again in view of the surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital.

“People are giving their views through social media and other channels on closing the Jama Masjid. We may again shut it down for people and limit ‘namaz’ for a few people, in a day or two,” he had said.

After the Centre allowed the places of worship to open from June 8, the mosque had opened on Monday after a gap of over two months. As religious places along with several other establishments, like shopping malls and offices, opened across the country on June 8, Bukhari asked governments to reconsider their decision in view of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.