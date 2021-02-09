New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said that fifteen states and Union Territories have not reported any death due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours. While addressing the media, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said that the over the last week, seven states and Union Territories have recorded no fatality. Also Read - Technology to The Rescue? Apple Watch Can Help Spot Signs of Covid-19 Symptoms, Says Study

Highlighting the weakening hold of the virus over the country, the government said that the active cases in India stands at only 3.12 per cent of the total cases. COVID-19 deaths are at 112 per million population.

However, the government also added states like Kerala and Maharashtra are contributing to the 71% of COVID-19 cases.

