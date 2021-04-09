New Delhi: At a time when the country is witnessing an unprecedented spike in the COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Minister’s statement on Friday promises to bring some relief and hope in these trying times. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that several districts in the country have not reported any new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and some have not witnessed any infections in the last 28 days. The Minister further added that 149 districts have seen no new Covid-19 cases in the last week, eight districts have not registered any new infection in a fortnight, three districts since 21 days, and 63 districts since the last 28 days. Also Read - I am Taking help From Seniors like Dhawan, Rahane, Ashwin on Strategic Decisions: Pant

131,968 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours and that Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in daily cases accounting for 83.29 per cent of the new infections, the Health Ministry said on Friday. Also Read - Lockdown In Maharashtra On Cards? CM Thackeray Likely To Take Final Call During All-Party Meeting Tomorrow

India’s active caseload has gone up to 979,608 after 69,289 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Also Read - COVID19 Deaths: Sunlight Causes Reduction in Mortality Rates, Experts Say

On the issue of vaccination, Dr. Vardhan said that the state government would reach out to all village panchayats as part of its mass vaccination programme and asked elected representatives to help give a boost to the initiative.

Harsh Vardhan said that “with renewed focus on collective efforts for effective adherence of the Health Ministry’s SOPs for containment and management of Covid, and individual discipline in following oft disseminated Covid Appropriate Behaviours, India shall be able to overcome the recent surge,” according to the statement.

Harsh Vardhan also said that more than 30 million vaccine jabs have been administered to senior citizens. “India has also supported the global community through ‘Vaccine Maitri’, under which 6.45 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been sent to 85 countries. While 3.58 crore doses have been supplied to 25 countries under commercial contracts, 1.04 crore doses have been sent to 44 nations as grants, and 1.82 crore to 39 countries under Covax,” Vardhan was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to the health ministry, “India continues to remain at the top in the world with an average of 37,94,328 doses administered per day. Cumulatively, 9,43,34,262 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 am today.”