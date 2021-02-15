New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Monday informed that the country has been witnessing a slow decline in the covid cases. While addressing the media, Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan said that in the last seven days, 188 districts did not report a single coronavirus case. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine: Home Remedies For Side-Effects

“It is crucial that people continue to follow COVID appropriate behaviour which I had called social vaccine, along with real vaccine,” the Minister said. “We will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March,” he added. Also Read - Coronavirus UK Variant: England Begins Hotel Quarantine For Its Citizens Arriving From Abroad