New Delhi: With over 2 lakh daily coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day, India’s COVID-19 situation is now turning severe. The country has emerged as the worst-hit nation by the second wave of the pandemic, recording over 2.16 lakh cases and 1,184 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the highest since September 18. Notably, India has been reporting over 1.5 lakh cases per day for six days in a row now. The exponential rise in the number of active cases across the country has led to a shortage of hospital beds across India. Many people are complaining of not getting admission to the hospitals due to high occupancy. Also Read - Coronavirus News Live Updates: 30 Sadhus Test COVID Positive in Haridwar

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state as it reported 61,695 fresh cases, taking the tally to 36,39,855, while 349 new fatalities pushed the toll to 59,153. Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar are the nine states, which recorded their highest ever tally in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Remdesivir Shortage: Black Marketing Major Concern, Journo Dies By Suicide

30 Sadhus have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, in Haridwar. Medical teams are going to akharas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from 17th April, said Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called an emergency meeting at his residence today, to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

For Remdesivir injection, a long queue of family members of COVID patients was seen outside a medical store in Raipur. “I have been here since Wednesday morning. My patient needs 6 injections but they won’t give more than one,” a man said.

There’re only two ways to contain COVID — lockdown which is not viable & observance of all guidelines. I’ve asked officers to implement COVID rules strictly even if it irks people. We can face their anger but we can’t see piles of bodies, said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

The number of COVID tests will be increased in areas bordering Delhi. For people commuting to and from Delhi, random tests will be conducted, said Gautam Buddha Nagar DM Suhas LY