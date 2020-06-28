Live Updates

  • 2:42 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: The process to waive off farm loans has been delayed due to the model code of conduct during local body elections and COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra. Now, we have decided to write off loans of the remaining farmers, said Thackeray

  • 2:42 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: Day after tomorrow we will be observing National Doctors’ Day. They are fighting for us, I offer my gratitude to them. COVID19 is not over yet, we will tackle this issue together. We should not be restless and go out unnecessarily, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

  • 2:25 PM IST

  • 2:24 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: There is coordination…Arvind Kejriwal is always kept in the loop. He is also involved in decision making. Some political statements may have been made but no impact on decision making: HM Amit Shah on controversies regarding some decisions taken on Delhi’s coronavirus battle

  • 2:23 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is going to win both the battles: Home Minister Amit Shah to ANI on the fight against COVID-19 and the tensions on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh

  • 12:34 PM IST

  • 11:37 AM IST

  • 10:26 AM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela tests positive

  • 9:44 AM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: 410 deaths and highest single-day spike of 19,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated & 16,095 deaths, said Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

  • 9:34 AM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: The total number of samples tested up to 27 June is 82,27,802 of which 2,31,095 samples were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

New Delhi: With 5,08,953 total cases and over 15,000 fatalities, India continued to the fourth-worst hit country by COVID-19 across the globe. The Union Health Ministry has claimed that eight states — Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of active Covid-19 cases and also accounted for 87 per cent deaths due to the viral infection. Also Read - Wedding Night Turns Tragic For Couple as Bride Dies From COVID-19 Ahead of Wedding Rituals in UP

“It was mentioned that presently eight states – Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal – contribute 85.5 percent active case load and 87 percent total deaths in India,” said a Health Ministry statement on the briefing it gave to the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the Covid-19 situation in the country. Also Read - 'Utterly Butterly' Celebrations! Amul Hands Over EPL Trophy to Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp-Jordan Henderson Even Before Final Match With Manchester City

The ministry further said that the recovery rate has also steadily improved to reach 58.13 per cent. It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh while just 39 days more to go past the five lakh-mark on June 27, an analysis of the data showed. The first COVID-19 case was recorded on January 30 in Kerala. Also Read - Hair Salons Reopen in Maharashtra Today After Prolonged COVID-19 Lockdown

The data also showed there has been a surge of 3,18,418 infections from June 1 till 27. Unlock 1′ came into effect from June 1 as part of the graded exit from the national lockdown that was imposed on March 25.

On the other hand, the number of coronavirus  cases in the US topped 2.5 million, reaching 2,500,419, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 125,434, according to the tally.