New Delhi: In what can be termed as good news, both Delhi and Kerala witnessed a considerable drop in the number of fresh cases as lockdown 2.0 kicked in. The national capital on Wednesday reported only 17 positive cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,578 in the city. Also Read - USCIRF 'Misguided', No Religious Segregation of COVID-19 Patients at Gujarat Hospital: MEA

“17 new positive cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the national capital now stands at 1,578 including 1080 positive cases from “Special Operations,” said an official statement. Also Read - Coronavirus: US Passed The Peak of Pandemic, Says Trump; Lockdown to be Relaxed Soon

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that just one new case of COVID-19 was reported in the state, while the test results of seven coronavirus patients under treatment turned out to be negative. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases Now Over 20 Lakh Worldwide, Spain Reports Biggest Jump

“The lone case from Kannur district got the infection through primary contact. Four patients from Kasargod district, two from Kozhikode district and one from Kollam district are those who have recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative,” he said during his daily briefing on COVID-19.

“In our country, the recovery rate is the highest in Kerala. 218 patients have completely been cured of the disease. There is good progress in testing. We are doing an increased number of testing now. However, we cannot afford to give more exemptions and relaxations in the lockdown condition,” said the Chief Minister.

My compliments to CM @vijayanpinarayi & people of Kerala for remarkable handling of #COVID__19 It’s daily discharges far exceed daily new infections. It has restricted secondary spread & while international mortality rate is 5.75, rate in Kerala is mere 0.58 with just 2 deaths. https://t.co/L3T82tNGLA — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 11, 2020

So, is the curve flattening? It can’t be said now. While Kerala seems to be on the way, the fall of fresh cases has to be steady for at least a week.

(With Agency Inputs)