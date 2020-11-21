New Delhi: Over 1,200 people across Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh were fined for not wearing face masks at public places. Also Read - Will Delhi-Mumbai Flights, Trains be Suspended Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases? Govt Issues Statement

Issuing a statement, police said that 976 people were fined a total of Rs 1 lakh for not wearing face masks in public places. Two-hundred such offenders were found at Kasna police station area and penalised, 189 in Badalpur police station area in Central Noida and 87 in Noida's Sector 24 police station area.

In Greater Noida, 793 vehicle owners, including 427 four-wheelers and 353 two-wheelers were penalised under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. In Central Noida”s Badalpur area, 13 vehicles, including three buses and 10 cars, were seized for non-compliance of social-distancing norms among occupants, while owners of another 85 vehicles were fined under the MV Act and Rs 5.31 lakh collected in fines. Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to issue challans to those people who are found not adhering to coronavirus protocols in public places, it added.

On the other hand in Delhi, officials continued to impose a fine of Rs 500 on those who are not wearing masks in public places.

Officials, according to a leading portal said, “Though the decision to hike the fine from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 has been announced, it cannot be legally enforced unless a proper notification is received from the government.”

“We have not received any written notification in this regard yet and so we have continued to issue challan of Rs 500 for those found not wearing masks,” India TV quoted a senior police officer as saying.

(With PTI inputs)