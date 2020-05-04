New Delhi: With 2,553 new cases and 72 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the India climbed to 42,533 on Monday. The fresh spike in cases comes on the day when the country entered third phase of lockdown, where government has given certain relaxations in green and orange zones (less COVID-19 affected areas). Also Read - No Money in PM-CARES For Migrants? Controversy Erupts as Railways Asks States to Pay For Train Rides

At least 1,074 people have recovered from the highly contagious COVID-19 in 24 hours. The Health Ministry said that 1,373 people have succumbed to the disease, 11,706 patients have recovered so far. Also Read - 'No Assumptions Please'! Karan Johar Requests All to Not Speculate About His Films And Increase Stress

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 12,974 and 548 deaths, though 2,115 people have recovered from the deadly virus. Also Read - 'Stringent Action, Less Relaxation', Harsh Vardhan Counters CM Kejriwal's 'Time to Reopen Capital' Remark

Take a look at the top developments here:

Social distancing norms were flouted as liquor shops opened their shutter across the country. A large number of people were seen queuing up outside liquor shops in different states from early morning as the state excise department announced the opening of liquor and wine shops in all three zones (red, green and orange) – except the containment and curfew zones.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held first Cabinet meeting in the Delhi Secretariat today after government offices were allowed to be opened by the Delhi government from today.

Salons open in Gurugram following revised lockdown guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs that has been extended till May 17. A salon owner said,“Salon has been sanitised completely.1 worker is present at the salon & only 1 customer is allowed inside at a time.”

Government of India extended the invitation of nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award till June 30th 2020, notified the Ministry of Home Affairs.

IMCT writes to West Bengal Chief Secretary on their final day in the state. “State needs to be transparent and consistent in reporting figures & not play down spread of virus”, writes IMCT leader Apurva Chandra. After a staff member of Border Security Force (BSF) working in Headquarters at CGO Complex in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 last night, first and second floor of the office have been closed for sanitization, said the BSF. Large number of vehicles seen on roads in the national capital today, after Delhi govt announces several relaxations amid lockdown.

Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on burial of dead bodies of COVID-19 victims at three cemeteries in Mumbai’s Bandra West area and refers the matter back to the Bombay High Court.

Delhi is one of the places where considering the current status, more stringent action needs to be taken. I think that minimum relaxations should be given by Delhi Govt amid lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, said Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Construction activities resume where workers are available on the site of construction. A labourer said,“It is good that govt has allowed construction work amid lockdown, as we will get wages now”.