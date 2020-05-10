New Delhi: A week before lockdown 3.0 is supposed to end on May 17, India recorded a sharp hike in the number of cases as around 3,277 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours while the death tally went up yo 2,109 with 128 fresh deaths. Major cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai — are continuing to be the hotbed of the new cases. Also Read - Release Tablighi Jamaat members Who Completed Quarantine Period, Delhi Government Asks DMs

1. Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 33 new positive cases have been reported in the state taking the total number of positive cases to 3741. Death toll in Rajasthan stands at 107.

2. Coronavirus in Bihar: 18 new cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases 629.

3. Centre will hold a meeting with chief secretaries and health secretaries of all states and UTs. There will be a discussion on easing lockdown regulations and the need for strengthening enforcement of stringent measures in containment zones.

4. India and US companies are working together for at least three vaccines, TS Sandhu, India’s Ambassador to the US has said.

5. The ministry of home affairs has issued a guideline to manufacturies industries laying out dos and don’ts so that no Vizag-type mishap doesn’t take place as more and more units will be resuming operations in the coming week.