New Delhi: India has recorded a single-day spike of 32,695 COVID-19 cases taking India's tally to 9,68,876; death toll has climbed to 24,915 with 606 new fatalities.

Here are the top developments

1. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government will provide jobs to the family members of state employees who died while leading the fight against COVID-19. At least 12 state government employees have died due to coronavirus infection, she said.

2. The Maharashtra government will form a committee to fix the prices of face masks and hand sanitizers so that no exorbitant rates are charged, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

3. The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,000 on Wednesday with 20 more people succumbing to the disease, while the tally reached 34,427 with record 1,589 fresh cases, the health department said.

Nine fresh fatalities were reported from Kolkata, six from North 24 Parganas districts, three from Howrah, and one each from Paschim Bardhaman and Hooghly districts, according to a health department bulletin.

4. Maharashtra’s first woman chief election commissioner Neela Satyanarayan succumbed to Covid-19 in Seven Hills hospital on Thursday. She was 72.

5. West Bengal govt announces town-wide lockdown in Siliguri Municipal Corporation