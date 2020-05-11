New Delhi: With 4,213 fresh cases,India on Monday witnessed highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus patients, taking the total tally to 67,152. The death toll, on the other hand, reached 2,206 after 97 people lost their lives in a day due to the dreaded virus. Also Read - After Contract Terminations, East Bengal Footballers to Approach AIFF Through Players' Association

The fresh figures come ahead of PM Modi’s crucial meeting with chief ministers this afternoon. The video conference will begin at 3 PM on Monday. This will be Modi’s fifth interaction with the chief ministers since the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Also Read - The New Normal? Couple Ties Knot Wearing Masks and Face Shields at Gurudwara in Kanpur

Maharashtra, with 22,171 cases remained the worst-affected due to COVID-19, followed by Gujarat (8,194 cases) and Tamil Nadu. Also Read - Filmmakers Begin Post-Production Work on Films And TV Shows in Tamil Nadu After Producers Write to The Govt For Permission

Take a quick look at top developments so far:

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

The Indian Railways yesterday announced they would run 15 air conditioned (AC) express trains equivalent to its premium Rajdhani Express from May 12 with limited stops.

“Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020… Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes. It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train”, Railway ministry said in a statement.

As per guidelines issued by J&K Govt, some relaxations have been given for the opening of standalone shops in orange zones. “Shops will be allowed to open from 8 am to 1 pm, but on particular days as mentioned in the roster”, said Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.

Vande Bharat Mission: Total 7 special evacuation flights will be operated today on the 5th day of the mission; London to Delhi to Bengaluru, San Francisco to Mumbai to Hyderabad, Dhaka to Mumbai, Dubai to Kochi, Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad, Kaula Lampur to Chennai&Bahrain to Kozhikode.

Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer (CMO)with immediate effect, replacing Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats. The decision has been taken considering the current situation prevailing in Agra due to spread of coronavirus, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Chief Secretary.

In Jharkhand, three more from Giridih tested COVID-19 positive late night. All had returned from Surat recently. Total positive cases in the state rise to 160.

The corona crisis in Taj city has taken a turn for the worse after 12 inmates of the Agra Central jail tested positive for the deadly virus on Sunday night. Deputy Inspector-General (Prisons) Luv Kumar said, “We had sent 24 samples of prisoners for lab testing and out of these, 12 reported corona positive by the S.N. Medical College (SNMC). Now, fresh samples have been collected for lab testing at the National Jalma Institute for Leprosy.”

84 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases & deaths to 3898 & 108, respectively. Number of active cases in the state stands at 1537;14 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 391; Out of the 755 samples tested yesterday in Lucknow, results of 16 are COVID-19 positive.

A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, taking the total number of persons who died after being diagnosed with coronavirus infection to six. The state also reported 67 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike, raising the total to 696.