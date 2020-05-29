New Delhi: India’s coronavirus cases surpassed 1.65 lakh on Friday, after the country registered over 7,400 fresh cases–biggest single-day spike so far. Besides, the number of fatalities also continued to surge. According to the Health Ministry data, 175 people lost their lives on Thursday, the third highest number of deaths in a single day. The death toll due to the dreaded virus inched close to 5,000– 4,706 to be specific. Also Read - Lockdown in Gurugram: 18 More Areas Added to Containment Zones - Full List Here

“Highest spike of 7,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in the country; 175 deaths reported. Total number of cases in the country now at 165799 including 89987 active cases, 71105 cured/discharged/migrated and 4706 deaths”, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said. Also Read - Karnataka Gram Panchayat Elections 2020 Deferred Due to COVID-19

However, the recovery and discharge rate in COVID-19 cases has accelerated. “A total of 67,691 people have recovered from coronavirus in the country so far and in the last 24 hours 3,266 patients were found to have been cured. This takes the country’s total recovery rate to 42.75 per cent, the Union health ministry had said yesterday. Speaking to reporters, VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog and Chairman, Empowered Group-1, had asserted that before the new guidelines, the patients were discharged after some time and with certain conditions, but the patients had already recovered. “With our data, it was found that the patients were recovering timely. It was also found that they were testing negative or even if the test came positive, it is the inactive virus”, he added.

Here are the key developments:

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel reiterated in talks held with HM Amit Shah where he sought views from CMs on lockdown,that borders of state shouldn’t be opened,requested to consider views of CMs on train/flight service&ease borrowing condition for states under economic package, Chattisgarh CMO said.

With 9 new positive cases for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh- five from Hamirpur and 4 from Kangra districts, total positive cases in the state rises to 290 including 208 active cases, said State Health Department.

Migrant workers in Punjab hold a protest at Bypass road in Amritsar. A migrant, Pulkit said, “Yesterday, our health screening was done. We boarded a bus also, but were told that our train has been cancelled. We are forced to stay on road now. We request Government to send us home”.

In Madhya Pradesh, flower petals were showered on 110 people after they were discharged from a hospital in Indore, post recovering from coronavirus.

As the corona positive cases rose in Gurugram, the administration has added 18 more areas to the containment zones, taking the total number to 63. The decision was taken on Thursday in a review meeting headed by Gurugram DM Amit Khatri. Also Read - 36th National Games in Goa Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC) has postponed gram panchayat elections due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the constitutional body ordered on Thursday. “On examining the viability of conducting the elections to gram panchayats, the SEC has decided to postpone the polls, considering the situation (Covid-19 pandemic),” the SEC ordered.

With three more deaths reported till late Thursday evening, COVID-19 has taken 38 lives in Agra so far. The total number of the corona patients in the district is now 882, with seven new cases added till Thursday night.