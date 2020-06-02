New Delhi: For the third day in a row, more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, following which the nationwide tally inched close to two lakh mark. The death toll has surpassed 5,500 after 204 people lost their lives in a single day. Also Read - Madurai Salon Owner Who Spent His Entire Savings To Help People During Lockdown, Gets Lauded By PM Modi

“India reported 8,171 new COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,98,706 including 97,581 active cases, 95,526 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths”, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Also Read - Increased Antibiotic Use to Combat COVID-19 Will Lead to More Deaths, Says WHO

Out of the 204 more deaths since Monday morning, 76 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 25 in Gujarat and 11 in Tamil Nadu. Eight people each died of COVID-19 in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, followed by six in Telangana, and four each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. There were three more fatalities each in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, two in Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttarakhand. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Over 8,000 Cases Detected in India For 3rd Day on Trot, Total Tally Nears 2 Lakh-Mark

Here are the top developments:

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with over 70,000 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu which has so far reported 23495 cases and 184 deaths. Delhi with over 20,000 confirmed cases and 523 fatalities, stands third in the list.

The entire floor of the railway police headquarters in the Signature building in Lucknow has been sealed for 48 hours after the driver of the staff officer of the Additional Director General (ADG) Railways, tested positive for corona.

The floor sealed on Monday evening is now being disinfected and sanitized.

Hours after Health Minister Vishwajit Rane ‘confirmed the first instance of community transmission in Goa, claiming an entire family and its doctor had tested positive for Covid-19, state Health Secretary Nila Mohanan denied the presence of community transmission of the virus in Goa.

Mohanan also said that only two persons from the family of five based in Vasco in South Goa had tested positive, adding that the presence of the cases do not indicate community transmission in the state.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat climbed over the 17,000 mark, with 423 fresh cases reported on Monday taking the total to 17,217, while 25 more succumbed, taking the death toll to 1,063.