New Delhi: With highest single-day spike of 86,432 cases, India's tally of novel coronavirus infection surpassed the 40-lakh mark on Saturday. The death toll, on the other hand, inched towards 70,000 after 1,089 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.
Out of total 40,23,179 confirmed cases, 8,46,395 are the active cases, while a total of 31,07,223 have recovered from the virus so far. The recovery rate has increased to 77.15 per cent.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,43,844 cases and 25,586 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,65,730 cases and 4,200 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.
Top developments:
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a new advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, allowing ‘testing on demand’ for individuals but left it to the states to modify the approach as per their discretion. It also advised testing on demand for “all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry”. The ‘Advisory on Strategy for COVID-19 Testing in India’ (version VI) said the state governments can simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on demand.
A senior official of Delhi government directed Delhiites to get themselves tested for COVID-19 if they have visited two popular eateries in Murthal — Amrik Sukhdev and Garam Dharam. Notably, 65 workers at Amrik-Sukhdev Dhaba and 10 at Garam Dharam dhaba on the highway tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, following which both the eateries have been sealed till further orders.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria asserted that the daily cases will continue to rise for some more months since the country is witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 in some of the regions. “We can’t say that the pandemic will not spillover to 2021 but what we can say is that the curve will be flatter instead of rising very steeply. We should be able to say the pandemic is ending early next year,” Dr Guleria said.