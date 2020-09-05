New Delhi: With highest single-day spike of 86,432 cases, India’s tally of novel coronavirus infection surpassed the 40-lakh mark on Saturday. The death toll, on the other hand, inched towards 70,000 after 1,089 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Went to Murthal Dhabas? Get Yourself Tested For COVID-19, Directs Official After 75 Staffers at 'Sukhdev' And 'Garam Dharm' Test Positive

Out of total 40,23,179 confirmed cases, 8,46,395 are the active cases, while a total of 31,07,223 have recovered from the virus so far. The recovery rate has increased to 77.15 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,43,844 cases and 25,586 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,65,730 cases and 4,200 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.

Top developments: