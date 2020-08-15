New Delhi: “2020 has been a very unusual year as Indians both in the country and China had to face the twin challenges — COVID-19 pandemic and aggression at the borders”, said Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Also Read - Why Are People sitting in Power Scared of Naming China, Asks Congress

"I find that the situation today that faces us, all of us Indians, is not dissimilar to the one that we faced during our struggle for independence. It is axiomatic therefore that the effort that will be required now by us to overcome the challenges that lie before us is not unlike what our nation and our people and compatriots deployed during the struggle for independence," he said, while addressing a gathering of Beijing-based Indian community at the India House

The envoy also touched upon the problems faced by the Indian expatriates in China. He asserted that due to visa-related issues following the suspension of flight services because of the pandemic, many family members of the expatriates are stranded in India.

Speaking about the twin challenges, Misri said facing up to them would require both effort and sacrifices. “This is a challenge therefore that one can only face unitedly. All sections of society will need to come together for this”, he added.

Earlier in the day, in his around 86-minute marathon speech, the prime minister had said whoever has raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country, India and its Army has responded in the same language from the Line of Control (LoC) to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He stated India is connecting its relations with its neighbours, whether they are connected to it on land or from the sea, with the partnership of security, development and trust.

Referring to the present scenario, Modi said the neighbours are not only those who meet our geographical boundaries but also those who meet our hearts. “Where there is harmony in relationships, bonding occurs.” As much as India’s efforts are for peace and harmony, Modi said the more commitment it has for its security and to make its Army stronger. “India is also fully equipped for self-sufficiency in defence production,” he added.

(With agency inputs)