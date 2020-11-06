While speaking at India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the COVID-19 pandemic will remain a watershed moment in history, just like WWII. While expressing his condolences on behalf of the people of India, for the losses due to the pandemic in Italy, PM Modi said when other countries of the world were still getting to know of Coronavirus & trying to understand it, Italy was suffering from it. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir goes into self-isolation after a COVID-19 positive case at home

PM Modi also heaped praises on Italy for bringing the situation under control quite swiftly and successfully. "I hope that after the COVID19 the situation improves, we will get an opportunity to welcome the Italian Members of Parliament, in India," PM Modi said.

While talking post-corona world, PM Modi said, "We will have to adapt ourselves to the post-Corona world. We will have to be ready for the opportunities and challenges arising out of it."