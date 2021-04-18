Dehradun: Around 19 people who had attended Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and later tested positive for COVID-19 have fled the hospital they were admitted to, with authorities now fearing that they may spread the disease to others. According to a report by Times of India, all the 19 patients were residents of Rajasthan. They were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district. Also Read - After PM Modi's Request to Keep Kumbh Mela 'Symbolic', Juna Akhada Calls Off Celebrations

“We were told that they had been to the Kumbh,” an official of the health department told the Times of India. The authorities have been alerted about the incident. Further, an FIR has been lodged in connection with the matter.

Earlier on Friday, the Uttarakhand Health Department said that the officials had detected 1,701 Covid-19 cases between April 10 and April 14 at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. These include reports of both RT-PCR tests and Rapid Antigen tests used to detect the viral disease.

The cases included commoners and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups). At least 102 cases were detected on April 15, 525 cases were detected on April 14, 594 on April 13, 408 on April 12, 386 on April 11, and 254 on April 10 at Har ki Pauri, where the Kumbh festival is going on.

The ongoing Kumbh, which has seen people from different parts of the country attending the auspicious event in large numbers, has drawn flak from various quarters as the number of COVID-19 cases has zoomed at a rapid pace in the past few weeks. The event has also reported the coronavirus cases in large numbers.

The mela has already been shortened this year to just one month from April 1 to 30 due to the pandemic. In normal circumstances, the event, which comes once in 12 years, is held from mid January to April.