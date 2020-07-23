New Delhi: A private testing lab has claimed that about 15 per cent of Indians may already have been exposed to COVID-19 and that’s why they have antibodies against the virus. Going by the data, released by Thyrocare, allowed by the government to perform COVID test, it appears that 18 crore Indians have already been immunised against the virus. While this is good news in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, this also indicates that community transmission has begun in these areas where people have developed antibodies against the virus. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan- Abhishek Bachchan's Health Update: The Duo Recover From COVID-19, Likely to Get Discharged

The lab has released pincode-wise details and most of these areas fall in containment zones. In Delhi’s sero-prevalence study too, it has been found out that 23.48% people of Delhi have developed immunity against COVID-19, because unknowingly they might have been exposed to the virus.

Bhiwandi (Thane): 47.1%

Peenya Dasarahalli (Bengaluru): 44.1%

Anand Vihar (Delhi): 37.7%

Jubilee Hills (Hyderabad): 37.3%