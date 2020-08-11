New Delhi: India has recorded a spike of 53,601 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 22,68,675. The death toll, on the other hand, reached 45,257 after a total of 871 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Coronavirus Positive Mandeep Singh Shifted to Hospital After Drop in Blood Oxygen Level

"Single-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally rises to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths", said Ministry of Health.

However, on the positive side, the number of recoveries mounted to almost 16 lakh, more than twice the active cases. The recovery rate has gone up to 69.80 per cent.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh today, to discuss corona related situation.

Here are the top developments:

India has 28.21% active cases, 69.80% cured/discharged/migrated and 1.99% deaths: Government of India.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 10th August is 2,52,81,848 including 6,98,290 samples tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total of 5,15,332 cases and 17,757 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,96,901 cases and 4,927 deaths.

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has extended the embargo on direct flights to Kolkata from six Indian cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad till August 31.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 20 million-mark –20,001,0019 to be specific, while the death toll has reached 750,000.