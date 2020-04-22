New Delhi: To take stock of the situation in various states in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on April 27 hold a video conference with chief ministers of all states. Notably, this is his third meeting with the chief ministers since the nationwide lockdown was imposed across the country. As per updates, the video conference will begin at 10 AM on Monday. Also Read - It Will Ensure Safety: PM Modi on Ordinance to Protect Healthcare Professionals From Attacks

On April 11, he had last interacted with the chief ministers of 13 states for an extension of the lockdown. In the four-hour-long video conferencing, PM Modi took feedback from the chief ministers on lockdown extension.

He had said that there seems to be a consensus among states on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks and said the motto of the government earlier was 'jaan hai to jahaan hai' but now is 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi'.

Earlier, in his address to the nation, PM Modi had announced 21-day lockdown and had talked of ‘jaan hai toh jahan hai’ stressing the urgent need to save lives from the coronavirus .

Earlier in the day, PM Modi talked about attacks on health workers across the country and said an ordinance from the Centre will ensure safety of healthcare professionals.

He said this as the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance which proposed stringent punishment for those harassing or attacking healthcare personnel involved in discharging their duties in containing the pandemic.

“There can be no compromise on their safety!,” Modi said in a tweet, adding that the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifested the government’s commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline.