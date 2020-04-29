New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases in the state crossed 300-mark, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday extended curfew restrictions for two more weeks in the state. However, he said that there will be four-hour relaxation in the curfew from 7 AM daily. Also Read - Punjabi Movie Sufna Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Site

"The lockdown will be lifted from 7 AM to 11 AM every day; during this time people can come out of their houses and shops will be opening. Also, we have decided to extend the curfew in the state by two more weeks," Amarinder Singh said.

The development comes as the CM was on Tuesday hinting at lockdown relaxations on the basis of a report which was to be submitted by an expert panel formed to draw an exit strategy.

The Punjab CM, however, said that the lockdown was necessary to delay the coronavirus spread as the Centre has indicated on the basis of inputs and studies that the number of cases will continue to rise till July. He said this while interacting with MLAs during a video conference on Tuesday.

During the meeting with the MLAs, the CM urged them to set an example by taking all precautions while executing their public responsibilities.

At least 12 more people contracted coronavirus on Tuesday in the state, taking the total number of cases to 342 in the state.

The state health department said that among the fresh cases, seven were reported in Jalandhar, two each in Mohali and Tarn Taran and one in Hoshiarpur, as per the state health department.