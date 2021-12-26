New Delhi: The year 2021 began with the hope that cases would continue to decline and that the two vaccines would help stem the spread of COVID-19. However, the advent of the Delta variant and the vicious second wave struck the nation badly causing many deaths and also a renewed lockdown in severely-hit states. And, now towards the end of the year, the appearance of the Omicron variant has once again raised panic among the population and has brought along the scare of a deadly third wave.Also Read - Rare 'Walking Fish' Spotted in Australia After 22 Years

Amid this COVID-19 situation and rise in Omicron cases, the Narendra Modi-led government on Saturday announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10, decisions that come amid rising Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus. The long-awaited decision to provide a "precaution dose" of the vaccine was taken at a time when Covid cases have fueled up in several states, after a five-month decline, apparently due to the surge in Omicron infections.

As per latest reports, in the last month, the R-value of Covid infection has also gone up considerably in several states. Recent data has also shown that the reproduction number R, a measure of how fast the disease is spreading, has crossed the value of 1 in several states, the threshold after which cases begin to rise rapidly. As per a report in The Indian Express, a team of researchers at Chennai's Institute of Mathematical Sciences has revealed that the R-value, an estimate of the average number of people the infection is being passed on by an already infected person, was now over 1 in Maharashtra. Delhi crossed 1 a few days ago and is now joined by Bengaluru and Kolkata as well, according to Sitabhra Sinha, the lead researcher.

All About the R-Value

R-value of the infection is of much importance for scientists and epidemiologists. It indicated the transmissibility of the virus. If the R-value in a state is 1, it means one Covid infected person can spread the infection to another person. A value less than 1 means one infected person can spread the infection to less than one person, and a value greater than 1 indicated that one infected person can spread the infection to more than one person, which is of great concern.

R-Value Crosses 1 in Several States

The rise in R-value has reflected amid the Omicron threat in India. Believed to be more contagious than Delta and other previous variants of the coronavirus, Omicron is spreading rapidly, however, the new variant is said to be mild and not cause severe diseases. On Sunday, India’s Omicron cases raised to 422, among which 108 cases were reported in Maharashtra, followed by Delhi with 79 cases. Meanwhile, Gujarat has 43 cases and 41 other have been infected in Telangana.

Why it’s Concerning

Though the Omicron variant, till now, has been found to be relatively milder than the Delta in causing severe diseases, the large number of infections has the potential to overwhelm hospitals and medical facilities, a situation already being faced by the UK. In the worst case scenario, India could witness a similar surge by the middle or end of January. Additional doses of vaccines can do little to prevent this surge if it happens, but these could be vital in preventing hospitalisations and deaths.

Same is the case with the decision to vaccinate the younger population. Data from Europe shows that a substantial number of people getting infected with the Omicron variant are in the lower age groups who have not been vaccinated.

Even in India, a significant proportion of those confirmed to have been infected with Omicron variant are below the age of 18, and thus unvaccinated.

So getting the 15-18 age group jabbed beginning January 3 and re-vaccinating the elderly and the frontline health workers from January 10 couldn’t be more timely.