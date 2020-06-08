New Delhi: The first case of coronavirus has come to light at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). A pharmacist in the varsity has been found to be Covid-19 positive after he was tested for the infection. Also Read - Coronavirus: For Treatment in Delhi Hospitals, Show Any One of These Documents | Check List Here

The JNU administration has asked all those who came in contact with the pharmacist to be vigilant and get themselves tested immediately if any symptoms appear. Also Read - Unlock 1 LIVE: Devotees Throng Temples as India Eases Restrictions; COVID-19 Tally Nears 2.50 Lakh

Delhi government officials informed the pharmacist about the test result which came positive. Also Read - ICC Will Have to Ensure Cricket Doesn't Become One-Sided Affair After Saliva Ban: Wasim Jaffer

The pharmacist is in home isolation at his residence in the JNU campus.

The JNU administration has issued a circular saying, “all students and the JNU community are requested to follow the guidelines issued by the Government of India and Delhi government from time to time to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus”.

Dean of Students Sudhir Pratap Singh said: “Any student who develops Covid symptoms should immediately contact a doctor or health care centre.”

Most of the students at the campus have returned to their native places and educational activities at the university are at a low key.