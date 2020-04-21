New Delhi: Nearly 100 people in the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises have been advised to remain in self-isolation ( as mandated by the Health Ministry’s guidelines as a precautionary measure) after a person tested positive for deadly coronavirus or COVID-19. Also Read - Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 to End, Makers Plan Abrupt Climax to Pull Down The Show Post Lockdown

“A relative of a resident of Rashtrapati Bhavan Estate Quarters died a few days ago. The person who has tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday had attended the funeral,” official sources confirmed the news to news agency IANS. The individual has been sent to the quarantine centre in the nearby Birla Mandir complex. Also Read - Maintain Social Distancing as 80% of COVID-19 Patients Asymptomatic: Health Ministry

The people in the house where the corona positive person was found, along with the families living in around 25 houses have also been asked to isolate themselves as a precautionary measure. All of them have been instructed to follow social distancing norms strictly. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 21: Akshay Kumar Offers Money to Gaiety Owner After Latter Takes Loan to Provide Salaries to Employees

If reports are to be believed, the staffer’s relative who has been found corona positive has no direct connection with Rashtrapati Bhavan. The individual’s relative is serving there.