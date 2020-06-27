New Delhi: Marking yet another highest single-day spike, India on Saturday recorded 18,552 fresh infections and 384 deaths, taking the total tally beyond 5,00,000-mark. With the addition of over 18,000 patients in just 24 hours, India’s count of coronavirus cases soared to 5,08, 953, while the death toll zoomed past 15,000– 15,685 to be specific. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi to Re-Map Its Containment Zones, Number of Such Areas Set to Rise

“India crosses 5 lakh mark as it reports highest single-day spike of 18552 new COVID-19 cases; 384 deaths in last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 508953 including 197387 active cases, 295881 cured/discharged/migrated & 15685 deaths”, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said today. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: India Witnesses Highest Single-Day Spike of 18,552 Cases, Tally Goes Beyond 5,00,000-Mark

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continues at the top of the national chart. Maharashtra so far has reported 1,47,741 cases, including 6,931 deaths. Delhi has over 73,000 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 70,977 cases.

Top Developments:

India continued to be the fourth worst hit among 213 countries. It is now less than 2 lakh cases away from Russia, which is in the third spot behind the US and Brazil, respectively.

Total number of samples tested up to 26 June is 79,96,707; the number of samples tested on 26 June is 2,20,479, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)