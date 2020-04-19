New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases across India surpassed 15,000-mark, four states — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra have reportedly directed pharmacies and medical shops to record name, address and contact numbers of those purchasing medicines for fever, cold and cough. Also Read - Rhea Kapoor to Those Judging Others For Posting Workout Videos During Lockdown: Just Let Them be

Reports claimed that the state governments will trace the people on the basis of that record and get suspected people tested for the deadly virus. This comes after several reports stated that people are avoiding COVID-19 testing by suppressing coronavirus-like symptoms. Speaking to Indian Express, officials in Telangana asserted that they had recovered several cases of people who had taken medicines for fever and cold and later tested positive for COVID-19.

"You are requested to convene a meeting with medical shops owners' and pharmacists' associations urgently and instruct them to necessarily take phone numbers and contact addresses of people who are coming to buy these medicines… The shopkeepers should also tell the customers that getting themselves tested is for their benefit", the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department of Telangana issued an advisory to all municipal commissioners and additional collectors

Similarly in Pune, police have asked chemists to maintain records of people buying paracetamol and other cold and cough drugs. They have been asked to sumbit the list of people via WhatsApp by 8 pm daily.

The Bihar Health Department has also directed chemist shops to submit records of such customers to local health officials. Besides, it has also asked ASHA workers to collect details of people with cough, fever and breathing ailments.