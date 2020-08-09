New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded highest single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 21,53,011. This is the third consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 43,379 as 861 people succumbed to the disease while battling the virus in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Containment Zones in Delhi Dip to 293 | Check Full List

As per the Health Ministry data, there are 6,28,747 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 29.20 per cent of the total caseload in the country. The number of recoveries, on the other hand, climbed to 14,80,884, with record 53,879 more people recuperating in a day.

Top 10 developments:

The government has carried out a test of 7,19,364 samples in the last 24 hours to check the infection. The cumulative total samples tested up to August 8 are 2,41,06,535.

With the total number of 4,90,262 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in India. However, in the last 24 hours, the active cases went down by 723 and a total of 10,906 people recovered from the virus in the state.