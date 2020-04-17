New Delhi: In a new hurdle to the ongoing fight against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India, the Central government has received intelligence that several Rohingya Muslims who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet early last month are yet to return to their camps. It is possible that they are staying at various locations in New Delhi, J&K, Punjab and Haryana. All of them need to be screened and their contacts need to be traced, the Centre has written to the states and the Union territories. Also Read - PM Modi Assures India's Support to South Africa, Egypt in Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic

There are around 40,000 Rohingyas in India, while only 17,500 have registered as refugees with the UNHCR.

"It has been reported that Rohingya Muslims have attended 'ijtemas' (largest annual Islamic congregation organized by Tablighi Jamaat – March 13 to 15) and other religious congregations of Tablighi Jamaat and there is a possibility of their contracting Covid-19," the letter sent to all state chief secretaries, DGPs read.

“Rohingyas residing in camps in Hyderabad, Telangana had attended Tablighi Jamaat ijtema at Mewat, Haryana and had visited Nizamuddin Markaz at New Delhi. Similarly, Rohingyas living in Shram Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi who had gone for TJ activities, have not returned to their camps,” the letter said.

Apart from Delhi, there are also reports from Derabassi, Punjab, and Jammu area of Jammu and Kashmir about the presence of Rohingya Muslims, who have come from Tablighi Jamaat, the ministry said. Last month, eight Rohingya Muslims, who have been living in Jammu, were put in quarantine after they attended the Nizamuddin meet.

So far, more than 500 COVID-19 positive cases and about 20 deaths in the country were found to have links with the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin.

Over 2,300 activists, including 250 foreigners of the Islamic organisation, were found to be living at its headquarters located at Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month despite the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. At least 9,000 people took part in the congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz last month after which many travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works.

The participants included citizens of 41 nationalities — 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshi, 77 from Kyrgyzstan, 75 Malaysian, 65 Thai, 63 Myanmarese and 33 Sri Lankans.

The home ministry had also asked the Delhi Police and police chiefs of other states, where these foreigners are currently living, to take legal action under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act. The Home Ministry had said about 2,100 foreigners have come to India since January 1 and indulged in Tablighi activities in different parts of the country.