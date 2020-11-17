New Delhi: With 29,164 fresh infections detected in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded its lowest daily cases in over four months. The country’s total tally rose to 88,74,29, while the recoveries surged to 82,90,371 pushing the recovery rate to almost 94 per cent. The cumulative death toll soared to 1,30,519 after 449 people succumbed to the disease in a day. Also Read - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is Worth Two Players And His Absence Will Impact Test Series, Says Glenn McGrath

