New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the city, the shopping malls in the national capital on Wednesday wore a deserted look. Restaurants, showrooms and multiplexes have been all closed in the national capital amid the coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - 'We Shall Overcome Coronavirus,' Says CM Kejriwal as Delhi Reports 10 Positive Cases

Starting from South Delhi’s Select City Walk mall to DLF Avenue Mall or West Delhi’s favourite Pacific Mall, all these places have been at the receiving end of the coronavirus pandemic. These places have witnessed 50 per cent decline in the footfalls so far. Also Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: Gathering of People Above 50 Banned in Delhi Till March 31, Weddings Exempted

The development comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that all gyms, night clubs, spas and shopping malls in the national capital will remain closed till March 31.

Issuing the order, the chief minister also stated that gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed in the capital.

“All gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31st. Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed then please do so,” said Kejriwal.

Prior to this, the Delhi government had on March 12 declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) an epidemic and decided to shut down cinema halls, schools and colleges till March 31 in the national capital. The number of the novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 151 on Wednesday after 14 more were reported from various parts of the country.