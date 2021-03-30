New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 situation in the country is going from bad to worse recently and it has become a huge cause for worrying. During a media briefing, the ministry said that even though only several districts are facing an increasingly severe and intensive situation, the whole country is potentially at risk and all efforts to contain the virus and save lives should be taken immediately. Also Read - Indian Boxers Stuck in Istanbul After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The ministry further said that there is need of exponentially increasing tests in states, Union Territories that are reporting spike in COVID-19 cases. Addressing the media, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “We spoke to representatives of these states. We told them why are they not increasing testing when cases are increasing. It’s essential to increase testing with focus on RT-PCR tests. Rapid Antigen tests be used for screening tests in densely populated areas.” Also Read - Negative RT-PCR Test Report Must For Those Entering Uttarakhand

“We found that isolation isn’t taking place in most states, people are being told to isolate at home. But it’s to be monitored if they’re actually doing it. If they can’t, they must be quarantined institutionally. Delhi was able to bring numbers under control through it, ” added Bhushan. Also Read - Mumbai to Allot Beds to Coronavirus Patients Through 'War Rooms' Amid Rising Cases

He said, “Of 11,064 genome samples sequenced, UK variant detected in 807, South African variant in 47 and Brazilian variant found in one.”

There are 10 districts across the country that have the most number of active cases – Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar, said Bhushan.

The weekly national average positivity rate is 5.65%. Maharashtra has a weekly average of 23%, Punjab has a weekly average of 8.82%, Chhattisgarh 8%, Madhya Pradesh 7.82%, Tamil Nadu 2.50%, Karnataka 2.45%, Gujarat 2.2% & Delhi 2.04%.

The Union Health Secretary further said that from April 1 all people above 45 yrs of age will be eligible for vaccination and advance appointment can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in. “If you don’t want to do this, you can go to your nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and go for on-site registration. Usually people with Aadhaar Card and voter ID, but you can also produce bank passbook, passport, ration card.”

On being asked if Maharashtra government has said that it wants to do door to door vaccination, Bhushan said, “Till date, we haven’t received any specific request from Maharashtra Govt. In India, we do Universal Immunisation but even there we’ve not done door to door vaccination.”