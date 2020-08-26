New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hopes that the number of COVID cases in the state will come down by September, after which the CM will start her district tour. In an online administrative meeting on Tuesday, the CM said she had spoken to experts who are hopeful that the caseload will come down by September. Life will come back to normalcy before Durga Puja, the CM said. Also Read - COVID India Tally: Over 67000 Fresh Cases & 1000 Deaths in 24 Hours; Total Infections 32.34 Lakh; Fatalities 59449

The caseload in West Bengal increased in six steps — first when passengers from abroad came to the states, second through migrants, and the last three phases coincided with the three phases of unlocking. The last and the final phase of unlocking will begin from September 1. In September, the state observed strict bi-weekly lockdown and restricted trains and flights on those lockdown days. Flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Chennai, Pune are still prohibited in West Bengal.

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 2,909 after 58 more people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 1,44,801.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for the highest 18 fatalities, followed by Kolkata (16) and South 24 Parganas (six). The remaining 18 deaths were recorded in several other districts, the bulletin said.

The 2,964 new cases include 590 from North 24 Parganas, 541 from Kolkata, 195 from Paschim Medinipur and 134 from Howrah.