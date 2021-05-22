New Delhi: The COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 24.83 per cent on May 10 to 12.45 per cent on May 22, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. Addressing a press briefing, Niti Aayog member (health) VK Paul said that though there has been an overall decline in case burden but the positivity rate is still over 10 per cent in 382 districts. The COVID-19 situation is stabilising with positivity rate, daily cases and active cases reducing, Paul said. He further said that children can spread the coronavirus but they almost always have mild infection and mortality is very, very low in them. Also Read - Wriddhiman Saha Highlights Flaws in IPL 2021 Bio-Bubble; Claims UAE Would Have Been Better Venue

Eight states have more than 1 lakh active cases while 18 states have over 15 per cent positivity rate, joint secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said during the briefing. On vaccine wastage, the ministry said Covishield wastage has reduced from 8 per cent on March 1 to 1 per cent now, while Covaxin wastage decreased from 17 per cent to 4 per cent in the same period.

No decision on vaccine passport as of now

On the vaccine passport issue, Agarwal said there has been no consensus yet on the matter at the World Health Organisation level, but discussions are going on. "So far there's no consensus at WHO level over this. Discussions are still on if vaccinated people will be allowed to do international travel. As of now, as per WHO guidelines and those issued by countries, people with a negative COVID test report are being allowed to travel. Relevant action will be taken when we reach a consensus at the world level over vaccines," Agarwal said.

Here are top points from the Centre’s health briefing today: