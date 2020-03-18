New Delhi: A day after West Bengal reported the first positive case due to the coronavirus, the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday recorded its first positive case for the virus in Srinagar, Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Junaid Azim Mattu said in a series of tweets. Also Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Chairs Review Meeting, to Address Nation at 8 PM on Thursday

"I have been informed a short while ago that Srinagar has had its first positive case for COVID-19. It's a congested area in the city interiors. We have to be transparent to convey the gravity of the challenge and also seek serious measures and responsible behaviour," Mattu said.

He also urged the residents of Srinagar to stay indoor from Thursday morning and do not venture out without any valid reason.

“IMPORTANT: I request ALL Srinagarites to STAY at their homes from tomorrow morning and venture out ONLY when absolutely necessary. Those with ANY flu-like symptoms should immediately home quarantine themselves. Report for screening/testing if symptoms worsen (sic),” he said.

Taking to Twitter, Mattu stated that he has been repeatedly requesting people to take maximum preventive measures.

“I have been repeatedly urging for maximum possible preventive measures and will continue to advocate for MAXIMUM precautions. Panicking won’t help. The best possible approach is to stay at home and follow ALL guidelines,” he said.

Confirming the news, J-K Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said in a tweet, “First positive case in Kashmir- Khanyar, Srinagar. History of foreign travel. Arrived on 16/3/2020. Put in Isolation. Surveillance started in 300m area. Request all to cooperate. Also immediately self report any symptoms.”

In another development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration urged foreigners not to visit the Union Territory, saying that all visitors, including those coming from Ladakh, would be quarantined.

Rohit Kansal also said the government has decided to enforce 100 per cent checking of passengers at Banihal Railway station, the gateway town to Kashmir valley.

Talking in details about the suspected coronavirus cases in the UT, he said a total of 2,802 persons have been enlisted for observation among which 2,128 have been kept in home quarantine, 28 in hospital quarantine while as 346 are under home surveillance.