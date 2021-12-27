New Delhi: Amid the surge in Omicron cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday extended the existing Covid-related restrictions across the country till January 31, 2022. “National Directives for COVID-19 management to continue to be strictly followed throughout the country till 31st January 2022”, the MHA said in a statement issued today. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued orders to all Chief Secretaries in the states and UTs stressing “the need for greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and district levels,” in view of current Covid situation.Also Read - India's Omicron Tally Nears 600-Mark; Delhi Tops The List With 142 Cases, Night Curfew From Tonight | Key Points

"I would like to reiterate that all the states and UTs must observe all precautions, and not let their guard down. States may consider imposing need based, local curbs/restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season", said Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla in his letter to States/UTs.

