New Delhi: India's tally of confirmed coronavirus patients surpassed 90,000 mark as the country witnessed its highest single-day spike in cases, with nearly 5,000 people— 4,987 to be specific testing positive in the last 24 hours. The biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases comes as India gears up to enter phase 4 of the COVID-19 lockdown, with more relaxations in less affected areas.

A total of 120 deaths have occurred due to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours. "Highest ever spike of 4987 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country is now at 90,927, including 53946 active cases, 34109 cured/discharged/migrated cases, death toll 2872 deaths"m the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected area. The state has also witnessed largest spike recently. The state has the highest number of cases with over 30,000 positive cases of infection, followed by Tamil Nadu, which has reported 10,108 cases and Gujarat 9,931 cases so far.

At least 8,895 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus. Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,461), Andhra Pradesh (2,307), Punjab (1,935), Telangana (1,454), Bihar (1,018), Jammu and Kashmir (1,013) and Karnataka (1,056).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Haryana (818, Kerala (576), Odisha (672), Tripura (156) and Chandigarh (191).