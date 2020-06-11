New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the nationwide COVID-19 tally neared 2.9 lakh with a record one-day spike of nearly 10,000 cases taking the count of infections this month to almost one lakh. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Becomes 4th Worst-hit Nation by Pandemic; Delhi, Maharashtra Record Highest Single-day Spike

The Centre, however, said the virus infection has not entered the community transmission stage as the lockdown and containment measures prevented a rapid spread.

In its daily updates, the Union Health Ministry said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 2,86,579 after a record number of 9,996 cases were reported in 24 hours since Wednesday, while the death toll also saw its biggest single-day increase of 357 in this period to reach 8,102.

On the positive side, the number of recoveries also exceeded the active cases for the second consecutive day. The Central government said the number of active cases stood at 1,37,448 as on Thursday, as against more than 1.4 lakh having recovered so far — giving a recovery rate of over 49.2 per cent.

India is now the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. The country on Thursday surpassed the UK in terms of corona tally. India is now at the fourth spot, only behind the US (20,76,495 cases), Brazil (7,87,489) and Russia (5,02,436), as per Worldometer figures.

Citing results from the country’s first sero-survey on the COVID-19 spread, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava said the lockdown and various containment measures were successful in preventing a rapid rise in infections, but a large proportion of the population still remains susceptible.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government has succeeded in setting up an adequate number of healthcare facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients in a short span.

The historic Jama Masjid in the national capital was closed for devotees with immediate effect till June 30, the mosque’s Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said. His secretary Amanullah died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday night.