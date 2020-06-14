New Delhi: Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded a total of 1,974 new Coronavirsus cases and 38 deaths, taking the total tally in the state to the 44,661, and toll to 435. Also Read - Coronavirus: Lockdown Will Not be Imposed in Karnataka Again | Here’s Why

Given the large number of COVID-19 cases being reported everyday, Tamil Nadu is the second worst Coronavius-hit state in the country. It is preceded by Maharashtra which has reported over 1 lakh cases so far.

During the day, 1,138 Covid-19 people were discharged from various hospitals across Tamil Nadu raising the number to cured people to 24,547. The number of active cases in the state stands at 19,676. The number of infected children in the 0-12 age group went up to 2,270.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,415 people testing positive and the tally stands at 31,896.

The state capital is closely followed by neighbouring Chengalpet, which also saw 178 people getting affected, the bulletin said.