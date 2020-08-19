New Delhi: The Centre said it would review the guidelines for COVID-19 testing to make it more available to people on an on-demand basis as the testing facility in the country has significantly improved in the past few months and the number of daily tests has gone up in the past few days. Nearly nine lakh COVID-19 tests are being held per day. Niti Aayog member VK Paul said the government would review the guidelines for testing to explore the possibilities of allowing people to opt for the test without a prescription. Also Read - Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta Tests COVID Positive, Urges All Who Came in Contact With Him to Get Tested

"Practically it is already on-demand in many ways. We will review this looking at the capacity and access to people. We are almost there. We have to make sure that the resources are used for the very best purpose. Frivolous use of these technologies and resources is not desirable," he said.

At present, an individual needs to get a COVID-19 test prescribed by a qualified medical practitioner.

The daily new cases of COVID-19 and deaths due to the disease have shown a declining trend from August 13, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, but warned against any laxity, underlining that the five-day span is too short a duration in the context of a pandemic.

Responding to a question on whether India is past its COVID peak, Bhushan said the government does not believe in mathematical models that predict peaks as in several instances in the past projections were made which turned out to be “far from reality”.

He stressed that the states and UTs should focus on effective implementation of containment measures, surveillance, contact tracing, aggressive testing, timely treatment in hospitals and better quality care to increase the recovery rate and reduce the fatality rate.

The secretary said the price rate has decreased from the start of testing in January. The diagnostic kits were mostly imported and hence prices were high till March, he said.

“Now, most of these testing kits are available on government e-marketplace and also the prices are in the public domain. So, now the state governments have become empowered to negotiate and procure better test-kits at a reasonable rate,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)